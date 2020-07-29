Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard the key reason for Chelsea move, says striker Werner

The German striker agreed a 50 million euros ($58.63 million) move to Stamford Bridge last month and has already started training with the Premier League club even though he is not eligible to play until next season. Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals and said his discussions with Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the Premier League club.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:23 IST
Soccer-Lampard the key reason for Chelsea move, says striker Werner

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner has said that manager Frank Lampard was the key reason for his switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The German striker agreed a 50 million euros ($58.63 million) move to Stamford Bridge last month and has already started training with the Premier League club even though he is not eligible to play until next season.

Werner, 24, made the move after helping Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga with 28 goals and said his discussions with Lampard over how he would fit into the Chelsea side convinced him to sign for the Premier League club. "He (Lampard) was the main point. We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me," Werner told the club website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/07/28/video-exclusive--werner-interview-on-his-decision-to-join-chelse?cardIndex=0-1.

"He's a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me." Werner said that he always had the ambition to play at a "big club" like Chelsea and that the English top-flight was the right destination for him.

"The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here," he added. "It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level."

($1 = 0.8528 euros)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020