Jets' Gase wishes S Adams 'nothing but the best'

New York Jets coach Adam Gase took the high road Tuesday, wishing safety Jamal Adams "nothing but the best" with the Seattle Seahawks. Addressing the weekend trade that sent the disgruntled All-Pro to Seattle for a package that includes two first-round picks, Gase did not respond to Adams' comments last week that disparaged his leadership. "He's an incredible talent.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:41 IST
New York Jets coach Adam Gase took the high road Tuesday, wishing safety Jamal Adams "nothing but the best" with the Seattle Seahawks. Addressing the weekend trade that sent the disgruntled All-Pro to Seattle for a package that includes two first-round picks, Gase did not respond to Adams' comments last week that disparaged his leadership.

"He's an incredible talent. Hopefully he has great success in Seattle," Gase said, per the New York Daily News. "We wish him nothing but the best," Gase continued, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "He was an incredible talent that I feel lucky enough to be around for that year. ... The whole situation ends up being a win-win for both sides."

Adams had been seeking a trade for months amid a contract impasse with the Jets. On Friday, he went public with his criticisms of Gase. "I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams told the New York Daily News of Gase. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing sh---y and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it." Adams, 24, earned his second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons in 2019 after tallying 75 tackles (10 for loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and an interception in 14 games.

The Jets and Seahawks are scheduled to meet on Dec. 13 in Seattle. --Field Level Media

