Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atalanta close in on 100 goals with late win at Parma

The ball rebounded off a defender and the Swede scored against his former club for his 10th goal of the season. The visitors were much improved in the second half and Ruslan Malinovskyi levelled in the 70th minute when he fired a free kick straight through the middle of the Parma wall.

Reuters | Parma | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:15 IST
Soccer-Atalanta close in on 100 goals with late win at Parma

Free-scoring Atalanta closed in on a 100-goal Serie A tally for this season and extended their unbeaten run to 17 league games when they hit back to win 2-1 at Parma on Tuesday. Atalanta moved on to 98 goals and need two more in their final game against Inter Milan on Saturday to become the first team to score 100 goals in a season since AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus all did so in 1950-51.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who face Paris St Germain in their Champions League quarter-final on Aug. 12, are also chasing a best-ever second-place finish. They moved up to second with 78 points, two head of Inter who were hosting Napoli later on Tuesday.

Parma had the better of the first half and went ahead two minutes before the break when Gervinho powered forward and slipped the ball to Dejan Kulusevski. The ball rebounded off a defender and the Swede scored against his former club for his 10th goal of the season.

The visitors were much improved in the second half and Ruslan Malinovskyi levelled in the 70th minute when he fired a free kick straight through the middle of the Parma wall. Playmaker Alejandro Gomez nutmegged a defender and fired a left-foot shot past Luigi Sepe from outside the area to give Atalanta the points in the 83rd minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, safe havens rise as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs. U.S. Se...

Virgin Galactic unveils space plane's cabin, poised for commercial flights

Billionaire Richard Bransons space tourism firm Virgin Galactic revealed the interior of its centerpiece space plane on Tuesday, showing off a cabin with new custom seats and a space mirror in a virtual tour of what its passengers can expec...

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020