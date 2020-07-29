Left Menu
Bulls greats Pippen, Jordan smoothed rift since 'Last Dance'

Any salt in the wounds of Scottie Pippen from the 'Last Dance' documentary involving Michael Jordan's narration on the Chicago Bulls' dynasty has been rinsed away. "Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago," Pippen said. But Pippen said he was never as offended as reports implied.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@chicagobulls

Any salt in the wounds of Scottie Pippen from the 'Last Dance' documentary involving Michael Jordan's narration on the Chicago Bulls' dynasty has been rinsed away. Pippen was labeled "selfish" by Jordan in the documentary and Jordan implied Pippen's migraine headache in the Eastern Conference championship game against the Detroit Pistons was overblown.

Pippen, now 54, told ESPN on Tuesday that he's talked to Jordan since the documentary and all is well. "Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago," Pippen said. "I wasn't upset about it."

Teammates rushed to Pippen defense after multiple episodes of the documentary. But Pippen said he was never as offended as reports implied. "It didn't bother me at all," Pippen said. "It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn't seen or knew anything about basketball in the '90s."

Pippen was a seven-time All-Star and won six NBA championships with Jordan and the Bulls.

