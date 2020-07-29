Left Menu
Reports: Mets sign Maxwell, who took a knee in 2017

He played in the Mexican League last season. Earlier this month, Maxwell told ESPN he remains bitter over the lack of support he received from fellow players and from general managers when he took a knee during the 2017 season.

The New York Mets reportedly signed catcher Bruce Maxwell, who in 2017 became the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice. ESPN and Newsday reported the deal on Tuesday, which is pending a physical and coronavirus intake testing.

Maxwell, 29, last played in the majors with the Oakland Athletics in 2018. In parts of three seasons with Oakland, he batted .240 with five homers and 42 RBIs in 127 games. He played in the Mexican League last season.

Earlier this month, Maxwell told ESPN he remains bitter over the lack of support he received from fellow players and from general managers when he took a knee during the 2017 season. "The season's gonna resume. They're going to get more fame because it's going to look like they're standing up for what's right," Maxwell said in the ESPN story. "They're making T-shirts and they're showing they care, but they don't go back to the original sacrificed person. Where was all of this then? It's easy to talk because everyone's talking. I was out there by myself. I'm bitter as f---, and I'm not hiding it."

