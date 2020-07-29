Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Sonny Bill puts off holiday for Roosters return

Williams, who has represented New Zealand in both rugby league and union, is expected to land in Sydney this week ahead of a second stint with the National Rugby League (NRL) champions having been granted a release by Toronto Wolfpack. With Toronto pulling out of the restart of Europe's Super League competition due to the financial problems wrought by COVID-19, England-based Williams said his mind was far from rugby league when Roosters coach Trent Robinson got in touch.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-07-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 07:13 IST
Rugby League-Sonny Bill puts off holiday for Roosters return

Sonny Bill Williams had been on the verge of taking a European vacation with family until a call from the Sydney Roosters shook him out of holiday mode and reignited his competitive fires, he said on Wednesday. Williams, who has represented New Zealand in both rugby league and union, is expected to land in Sydney this week ahead of a second stint with the National Rugby League (NRL) champions having been granted a release by Toronto Wolfpack.

With Toronto pulling out of the restart of Europe's Super League competition due to the financial problems wrought by COVID-19, England-based Williams said his mind was far from rugby league when Roosters coach Trent Robinson got in touch. “To be honest, I hadn’t trained for a bit,” Williams told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

"I had been in holiday mode. My wife and I had booked flights for a little European holiday. "Trent just gave me a call and inquired about what was happening over here.

"He hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back. "It is just the challenge that I get so excited about and it lights that fire inside of me."

Williams, who had signed a reported A$10 million ($7.17 million) two-year deal with the Wolfpack, played a key role in the Roosters' 2013 championship season. The 34-year-old will need to spend 14 days in isolation after arriving Down Under as part of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Robinson said last week he expected Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups with the All Blacks, to be ready for selection about a month before the NRL playoffs. ($1 = 1.3953 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys put Poe, Crawford on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe on the activephysically unable to perform list PUP for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Crawford, 30, missed most of last season due to hip surgery, recording...

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Tuesday that his economic agenda would combat long-standing racial inequalities as he sought to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden said the Republican presiden...

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroi...

Cubs keep clicking in 8-5 win over Reds

Javier Baez homered twice and Alec Mills threw six solid innings as the visiting Chicago Cubs won their third in a row, 8-5, over the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Baez also doubled and drove in three runs. David Bote went de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020