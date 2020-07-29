Cubs keep clicking in 8-5 win over Reds

Javier Baez homered twice and Alec Mills threw six solid innings as the visiting Chicago Cubs won their third in a row, 8-5, over the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Baez also doubled and drove in three runs. David Bote went deep for one of his two hits, Jason Kipnis also posted a pair of hits and Nico Hoerner had two RBIs for the Cubs (4-1), who have totaled 25 runs and homered seven times in the last three games.

Temporarily filling a rotation spot of injured left-hander Jose Quintana, Mills allowed only a Nick Castellanos two-run homer in the fourth inning, and one other hit, while striking out three and walking two. It was Chicago's fourth excellent starting-pitching performance on the young season. Curt Casali clubbed his second homer of the season in the eighth and Freddy Galvis belted a two-run drive in the ninth for Cincinnati (1-4), which has dropped four straight following an opening 7-1 victory over Detroit.

Chicago opened the scoring in the third off Reds starter Tyler Mahle. A ball into right-center field was lost in the sun by Cincinnati's Shogo Akiyama, and turned into a triple for Kipnis. Hoerner followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Kipnis came through again in the fourth with an RBI single to give the Cubs' a 2-0 advantage. Cincinnati evened the score in the bottom of the fourth. After Mills issued a two-out walk to Jesse Winker, Nicholas Castellanos homered to right field.

Mahle lasted just four innings for the Reds, allowing two runs, six hits and striking out four with a walk. The Cubs, though, took the lead back off his replacement, Cody Reed, in the fifth. Kyle Schwarber's single to left drove home Baez. Hoerner's sacrifice fly in the sixth put the Cubs up 4-2 and Baez's first homer of the season on a 3-0 count off Amir Garrett in the seventh made it 5-2. Bote's opposite-field shot to right-center field in the eighth padded Chicago's lead to 6-2.

Baez's deep two-run shot to center added some insurance in the ninth. Chicago's Kris Bryant, off to a poor 1-for-17 start with eight strikeouts, was out of the lineup Tuesday due to a reported elbow issue.

--Field Level Media