Plutko helps Indians to sweep of White Sox

Oscar Mercado ripped a two-run single in the fourth inning and made a leaping catch at the center field wall to end the eighth for the Indians, who recorded a 4-3 victory in the opener of the doubleheader. James McCann launched a solo homer in the second inning and Jose Abreu went deep in the sixth for the White Sox, who have lost three consecutive games.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 08:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 08:13 IST
Plutko helps Indians to sweep of White Sox

Adam Plutko tossed six strong innings and Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer as the host Cleveland Indians completed a doubleheader sweep with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 on Tuesday. Oscar Mercado ripped a two-run single in the fourth inning and made a leaping catch at the center field wall to end the eighth for the Indians, who recorded a 4-3 victory in the opener of the doubleheader.

James McCann launched a solo homer in the second inning and Jose Abreu went deep in the sixth for the White Sox, who have lost three consecutive games. The home runs were the lone blemishes for Plutko (1-0), who allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four without walking a batter. He retired eight in a row at one point, highlighted by striking out the side in the fourth inning.

Nicky Delmonico slapped a two-out single to left field off Dominic Leone in the eighth inning to trim Cleveland's 5-3 lead. Mercado, however, prevented Chicago from inching closer by making a leaping catch at the wall to rob Zack Collins of extra bases. Indians right-hander Cam Hill, who was making his second major-league appearance, struck out two batters in the ninth inning to secure his first career save.

The Indians wasted little time gaining the advantage, as Jose Ramirez ripped a one-out double to left field in the first inning and came around to score after Francisco Lindor added his own double. Santana followed by depositing a 1-1 slider from Carlos Rodon (0-1) over the wall in left field to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. McCann belted his second homer in as many starts this season after sending Plutko's 2-2 curveball over the wall in left field in the second inning.

Rodon exited with two outs in the fourth inning and Mercado greeted reliever Steve Cishek by smashing a two-run single to left to give Cleveland a 5-1 lead. Abreu attempted to rally Chicago after sending an 0-2 fastball from Plutko over the wall in center field. The homer was Abreu's first of the season.

--Field Level Media

