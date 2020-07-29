Left Menu
Guerrero and Gurriel lead Jays past Nationals, 5-1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo home runs, Tanner Roark pitched five efficient innings and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Updated: 29-07-2020
Guerrero and Gurriel lead Jays past Nationals, 5-1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo home runs, Tanner Roark pitched five efficient innings and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays have smashed six solo home runs in winning the first two games of the four-game series.

Roark (1-0), who pitched for the Nationals from 2013-18, allowed one run, three hits and no walks while striking out five in his return to Nationals Park. The Nationals had one hit and one walk after the third inning. Washington starter Austin Voth (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. He had no walks and two strikeouts.

Guerrero led off the second with a homer to left center off the webbing of the glove of center fielder Victor Robles, who collided with left fielder Emilio Bonifacio The Nationals tied the game in the third on a two-out double by Trea Turner and a single by Adam Eaton.

Gurriel homered with one out in the top of the fourth to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. Toronto added an unearned run in the fifth. Joe Panik singled with one out and took second when Reese McGuire was safe at first on a throwing error by second baseman Starlin Castro with two out. Teoscar Hernandez followed with an RBI single.

Tanner Rainey replaced Voth and retired four consecutive batters before Sean Doolittle completed the seventh. Jacob Waguespack replaced Roark and pitched around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the sixth and had a perfect seventh.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run single against Will Harris in the top of the eighth to stretch the lead to four runs. McGuire led off with a bunt single against a shift and was forced at second by Hernandez. Castro erred on Cavan Biggio's grounder. Guerrero walked with two out to load the bases for Tellez.

Wilmer Font pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth. A.J. Cole survived a leadoff double in the ninth. The Blue Jays were again without Bo Bichette (tight hamstring), Randal Grichuk (back irritation) and Travis Shaw (family leave).

--Field Level Media

