Want to finish as strongly as we possibly can: Martinez after win over Napoli

After securing a win over Napoli, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has said that the club wants to finish the ongoing Serie A season as strongly as they possibly can. The three points brought Inter Milan back to second place, with a total of 79 points on the Serie A table.

"After beating Genoa we told ourselves that we want to win to hold on to the second place. Of course, we know that another team have already got their hands on the Scudetto, but we want to finish as strongly as we possibly can in the league," the club's official website quoted Martinez as saying. Danilo D'Ambrosio struck the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute, putting Inter Milan ahead. Inter Milan played well and maintained their lead throughout the first half before taking a two-goal lead in the second half.

Martinez scored a stunning goal to double Inter Milan's advantage over Napoli. Napoli failed to even open their account as the hosts successfully managed to keep a clean sheet. Martinez is now aiming to win the clash against Atalanta, who are just a point behind from Inter Milan on the table.

"This win stands us in good stead for the match against Atalanta. We'll keep at it in the next two days so that we go into that game in top form, ready to win and retain our position in the league," he said. Inter Milan will face Atalanta on August 2. (ANI)