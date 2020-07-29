Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to finish as strongly as we possibly can: Martinez after win over Napoli

After securing a win over Napoli, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has said that the club wants to finish the ongoing Serie A season as strongly as they possibly can.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 29-07-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 08:56 IST
Want to finish as strongly as we possibly can: Martinez after win over Napoli
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. (Photo/ Inter Milan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Napoli, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has said that the club wants to finish the ongoing Serie A season as strongly as they possibly can. The three points brought Inter Milan back to second place, with a total of 79 points on the Serie A table.

"After beating Genoa we told ourselves that we want to win to hold on to the second place. Of course, we know that another team have already got their hands on the Scudetto, but we want to finish as strongly as we possibly can in the league," the club's official website quoted Martinez as saying. Danilo D'Ambrosio struck the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute, putting Inter Milan ahead. Inter Milan played well and maintained their lead throughout the first half before taking a two-goal lead in the second half.

Martinez scored a stunning goal to double Inter Milan's advantage over Napoli. Napoli failed to even open their account as the hosts successfully managed to keep a clean sheet. Martinez is now aiming to win the clash against Atalanta, who are just a point behind from Inter Milan on the table.

"This win stands us in good stead for the match against Atalanta. We'll keep at it in the next two days so that we go into that game in top form, ready to win and retain our position in the league," he said. Inter Milan will face Atalanta on August 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, infiltration bid foiled by security forces in J-K's Rajouri

An infiltration bid has been foiled by the Indian Army at the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. Two infiltrators have been killed, said sources.Sources said one infiltrator has been injured while the remaining ...

Rugby-NZ mourns loss of trailblazing former captain Haden

New Zealand Rugby has paid tribute to trailblazing former All Blacks lock Andy Haden, who died on Wednesday following a long battle with cancer. He was 69. Haden played 117 games for the All Blacks, including 41 tests, and captained them ei...

Additional $262 million released for work at Auckland City Hospital

The next stage of work at Auckland City Hospital has started to replace 50-year-old infrastructure and ensure the delivery of high-quality care, Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.Chris Hipkins visited the hospital to confirm th...

MP minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive. The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020