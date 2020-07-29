Left Menu
Didn't have 500 Test wickets in equation: Michael Vaughan on Broad's Test career

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said he never felt that Stuart Broad would take 500 wickets in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:49 IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Stuart Broad (Image: Michael Vaughan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said he never felt that Stuart Broad would take 500 wickets in the longest format of the game. His remarks came after Broad dismissed West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to become only the seventh bowler in history to claim 500 wickets.

Vaughan said he felt that Broad would have a good Test career but he never thought of 500 Test wickets. "Always felt he was going to have a good Test career but I didn't have 500 Test wickets in the equation !!! Skill, resilience, hard work, stubbornness And when you think he started out as a Batsman. A great lesson to all young cricketers Congrats @stuartbroad8 #500," Vaughan captioned the post on Instagram.

Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches. Apart from Broad, James Anderson is the only English bowler to take more than 500 Test wickets. (ANI)

