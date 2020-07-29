Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli reveals the reason behind victory lap after 2011 WC win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that why the team decided to lift legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the World Cup win in 2011.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:39 IST
Virat Kohli reveals the reason behind victory lap after 2011 WC win
Team India celebrating after 2011 World Cup win. Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that why the team decided to lift legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the World Cup win in 2011. On April 2, 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in the finals to lift their second ODI World Cup. After the win, the whole team had carried Sachin on their shoulder in a lap of honour.

The right-handed batsman was speaking to Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when the skipper was asked about 'lap of honour' given to Sachin. "Firstly my feeling was of gratitude that we had won the World Cup. I felt absolute joy. But invariably everyone's feeling was centred around 'Paaji' (Sachin Tendulkar) because we knew this was his last chance to win the World Cup and whatever he had done for the country for so many years, n number of games he has contributed to India's winning cause and given us all motivation and inspiration," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"This was that gift from all of those people for him because he kept giving, giving, giving for India and I thought what better way at his home ground to realise his dream and then he gets a lap of honour. So, we felt like this is the ideal thing to do for him, and we went ahead and did it," he added. Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure no construction takes place in Sanjay Van without DDA, police permission: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police and the DDA to ensure no construction is carried out in the Sanjay Van area of the national capital without their permission. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan is...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of national nuclear energy policy.As power demand...

Dr Zweli Mkhize welcomes Nehawu report on challenges faced by health workers

The Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has welcomed a fact-finding report by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union Nehawu, which details challenges faced by health workers in their fight against COVID-19.The report, release...

Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

A woman committed suicide by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance as she was fed up of being harassed by her husband and in laws for dowry, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old woman died during treatment on Tuesday at a governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020