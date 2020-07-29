Left Menu
We're going to try to win every game: Javi Gracia after being appointed Valencia manager

Valencia's newly appointed manager Javi Gracia has said that his objective for the next season is to try to win every game.

ANI | Valencia | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:44 IST
Javi Gracia (Photo/ Valencia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Valencia's newly appointed manager Javi Gracia has said that his objective for the next season is to try to win every game. "There is no greater ambition than to win every game, and that is what we are going to try to do," the club's official website quoted Gracia as saying.

"Saying that we are going to finish in a certain position doesn't get you anywhere; I prefer to be ambitious on an everyday basis, and create the necessary conditions to have more of a chance of winning more games. That is the objective. I would say that we are ambitious in our objectives, but moderate in our expectations," he added. The club on Monday announced that Gracia has agreed to a two-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2022.

Valencia finished ninth in the 2019-2020 La Liga season. Gracia said that he wants the club to have a balance in attack and defence. "I would like the team to be intense, aggressive in the opposition half - with and without the ball - and for us to dominate games even when we don't have possession. I want balance in attack and defence that is shown in the numbers," he said. (ANI)

