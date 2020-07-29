Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers GM Lynch optimistic about Kittle deal

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects the team and All-Pro George Kittle to reach agreement on a contract that likely will make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:28 IST
49ers GM Lynch optimistic about Kittle deal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects the team and All-Pro George Kittle to reach agreement on a contract that likely will make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Kittle, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering his fourth season. He'll earn $2.1 million in 2020 on the final year of his rookie contract.

Lynch, in an interview with KNBR radio on Tuesday, said he didn't "see any reason why we wouldn't be able" to come to terms with Kittle. Negotiations with Kittle's representatives has been made somewhat easier, Lynch said, because he now knows next season's salary cap won't be less than $175 million, despite huge losses the NFL anticipates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now we have that information," Lynch said of the upcoming cap. "So we've traded ideas and things. And we're really hopeful. We're going to work extremely hard. George is such a great fit for what we do. He's a tremendous player. [I'm] sitting here looking at the vision statement for what we want in a player. And George checks every box." The 49ers' 2021 salaries, including dead cap space, currently add up to about $170 million, according to Spotrac. Several big-ticket veterans will become free agents after the 2020 season, and others could be cut to free cap space.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will earn $10.6 million this season playing on the franchise tag. Cleveland signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million deal in March. Kittle, 26, has taken part in virtual workouts this offseason.

"George is a pro," Lynch said. "And he's planning on coming [to training camp]. And we're going to continue to work. That's our job to get that done. I'd be disappointed if we didn't." Kittle, an Iowa product, has caught 216 passes for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in 45 games over his first three seasons.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon says federal agents to pull back from Portland after clashes

Oregons governor on Wednesday said the federal government has agreed to withdraw agents from Portland, a step toward ending a standoff with U.S. President Donald Trump over the use of federal force, although the U.S. Department of Homeland ...

We are working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, not job seekers: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has been working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, instead of job seekers. There is some problem with our education system. The ...

Maharashtra lockdown extended till Aug 31

Maharashtra Government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases, which crossed the four- lakh mark in the day. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision...

Delhi govt launches earthquake awareness campaign

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to inform the people on how to react during earthquakes, according to a press release from the Chief Ministers Office. Considering the frequency of earthquakes in Delhi since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020