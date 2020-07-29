Left Menu
Virgil van Dijk calls Naby Keita 'world-class player'

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday heaped praises on teammate Naby Keita saying that the midfielder is a 'world-class' player.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday heaped praises on teammate Naby Keita saying that the midfielder is a 'world-class' player. Keita's campaign was disrupted by injuries before lockdown but he recovered well and featured in all nine matches of the Reds following the resumption of 2019-20 in June, including five starts.

"I am just very happy for Naby. Naby is a fantastic guy, he works so hard and he is an outstanding football player. We see it week in and week out. He has unfortunately been unlucky with some injuries, but hopefully he can stay fully fit for the next season," Virgil told the club's official website. Keita followed up superb assists against Aston Villa and Brighton with a thunderous opening goal as Jurgen Klopp's team defeated Chelsea 5-3 prior to receiving the Premier League trophy last week.

"I think he is world-class, if I'm absolutely honest. I see all the moments when he has the ball, the smart moves, the smart intelligence. It's just incredible to see and I'm very happy for him," Virgil said. (ANI)

