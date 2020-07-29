Dolphins' Flores: Tua passes physical, cleared to practice
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list, coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday. Flores told reporters that Tagovailoa passed his physical and will be a full participant in practice.Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:01 IST
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list, coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday. Flores told reporters that Tagovailoa passed his physical and will be a full participant in practice. The news on the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is considered a positive after Tagovailoa sustained a serious hip injury that prematurely ended his 2019 season at Alabama.
"He's through his physical," Flores said, via the Miami Herald. "When there's practice you'll see him out there. ... He's not on PUP. There's an acclimation period for the next two weeks. There's strength and conditioning and walkthroughs." Flores noted that the starting quarterback job will not be "handed out" without competition between Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Tagovailoa left the storied Alabama program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdown passes in a season (43 in 2018) and career passing touchdowns (87). He threw for 7,442 yards in his 32 games with the Crimson Tide. The Dolphins are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 13 against the division-rival Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Brian Flores
- Miami Dolphins
- Alabama
- Miami Herald
- Patriots
- Mass
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Fight for control of U.S. Senate starts with Maine, Texas, Alabama primaries
Alabama, Florida and North Carolina see record rises in COVID-19 deaths
More U.S. schools go online-only; Florida, Alabama report record rise in COVID-19 deaths
Deaths from COVID-19 spike in Alabama, Florida and North Carolina
Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates