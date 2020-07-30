Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-NBA restart to feature 89 international players

Doncic, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has racked up a league-high 14 triple-doubles. All 22 teams will have at least one international player on their roster, with the Mavericks boasting a league-high seven.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:50 IST
Basketball-NBA restart to feature 89 international players

As 22 NBA teams restart the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, 89 international players from 34 countries and territories are set to feature when basketball returns from its 4-1/2 month COVID-19 pandemic-enforced break. The list includes eight NBA All-Stars such as Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year's MVP, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic from Slovenia and Philadelphia 76ers' Cameroonian center Joel Embiid.

Antetokounmpo, 25, has continued his rise this season, averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game -- both career-highs -- as the Bucks top the Eastern Conference standings with a 53-12 record. Doncic, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has racked up a league-high 14 triple-doubles.

All 22 teams will have at least one international player on their roster, with the Mavericks boasting a league-high seven. Canada has 15 NBA players and France seven, followed by Australia, Germany and Serbia with five each.

The NBA, which halted its season in March due to the pandemic, will have 22 of its 30 teams play eight seeding games to determine a full 16-team playoff field that will follow the traditional post-season format with four best-of-seven series. All games, practices and accommodation are at the Walt Disney World Resort, which has multiple hotels and arenas and allows the league to limit outside exposure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The season restarts on Thursday with the Utah Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans followed by the Los Angeles Clippers against city rivals the Lakers. The first round of the playoffs starts on Aug. 17.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition

Fending off accusations of stifling competition, four Big Tech CEOs Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg, Amazons Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple are answering for their companies practices before Congress as a House panel ...

Brazil to issue new 200 reais bank note

Brazil will issue a 200 reais bank note, the currencys largest denomination, for circulation around the end of August, the central bank said on Wednesday. The note, at current exchange rates worth just under 40, will join the countrys two, ...

Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs explanation to U.S. lawmakers - Senator, we run ads - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed key moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday.The chief executive...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher after Fed vows more support for the virus-battered economy

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, adding to gains after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the economy but cautioned that the outlook will depend significantly on the course of the virus.At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020