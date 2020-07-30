Soccer-Fast start propels Brentford into Championship playoff final

Early goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes settled Brentford nerves and laid the platform for a 3-1 victory over Swansea City on Wednesday to seal a place in the English Championship playoff final next week. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the semi-final, Brentford bossed the match from the start in their last ever fixture at Griffin Park, the club’s home since 1904, and added a third goal early in the second half through Bryan Mbeumo.

Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea 12 minutes from time to set up a nail-biting finish, but the hosts hung on to win 3-2 on aggregate and edge closer to a top-flight return for the first time in 73 years as they prepare to move to their new Brentford Community Stadium home for the 2020-21 campaign. Brentford await the winners of the other semi-final between Fulham and Cardiff City on Thursday, with the London side leading 2-0 from the first leg.