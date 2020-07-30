Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Anger drove Brentford into playoff final, says Watkins

Striker Ollie Watkins says Brentford have been the best side in the English Championship since football resumed after lockdown and deserve their place in Tuesday’s playoff final at Wembley. We came out of lockdown unbelievably, the best team I think, but then we lost the two last games. "Emotionally, it's draining losing when we'd been on such a good run.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 03:13 IST
Soccer-Anger drove Brentford into playoff final, says Watkins

Striker Ollie Watkins says Brentford have been the best side in the English Championship since football resumed after lockdown and deserve their place in Tuesday’s playoff final at Wembley. Watkins scored his 26th league goal of the season to set Brentford on their way to a 3-1 home victory over Swansea City on Wednesday in the second leg of their playoff semi-final, the last game at Griffin Park which secured a 3-2 aggregate success.

It will be relief for Watkins and manager Thomas Frank after Brentford lost their final two regular season games to blow their chance of automatic promotion. "I'm over the moon. We've had a tough few last games of the season and it hurts a little bit but we bounced back tonight," Watkins told Sky Sports.

"We came off the pitch angry and ready to go again (after the 1-0 first leg loss). We started the game well tonight and we deserved it. "It'll be sad not playing at this place again but we went to the new stadium the other day and it looks unbelievable. I can't wait to play there."

Watkins admits Brentford’s stuttering end to the season has been mentally draining. "We've come a long way. We came out of lockdown unbelievably, the best team I think, but then we lost the two last games.

"Emotionally, it's draining losing when we'd been on such a good run. We focused on the job at hand and did what we needed to." Brentford will meet Fulham or Cardiff City in the playoff final at Wembley, with the former leading 2-0 from the first leg and having home advantage in the return game on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mask-skeptic Republican Gohmert positive for COVID-19; congressional colleagues to self-quarantine

Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine....

Eagles T Johnson reveals positive COVID-19 test

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson, 30, was one of three Eagles placed on the COVID-19 list.Johnson, who said he feels strong and rea...

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020