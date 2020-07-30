Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals down Blue Jays, halt three-game slide

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer allowed three hits, three walks and no runs while striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays were the home team because the game was originally scheduled to be played in Toronto as the club's season home-opener.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 07:27 IST
Nationals down Blue Jays, halt three-game slide

Adam Eaton hit an infield single to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and Asdrubal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple as the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Wednesday night. With pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio placed at second to open the 10th, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-2) walked Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson to load the bases before Victor Robles and Trea Turner struck out.

But Stevenson beat diving Cavan Biggio on a close play at second when Eaton's grounder was deflected by Yamaguchi to the second baseman. Cabrera followed with a triple. Daniel Hudson (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings in relief to pick up the win. Fellow right-hander Tanner Rainey pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th for the Nationals, who ended a three-game losing streak. Rainey struck out three, but Brandon Drury reached first base on a wild pitch on the third strikeout

Toronto right-hander Nate Pearson pitched five scoreless innings in his major league debut, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer allowed three hits, three walks and no runs while striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays were the home team because the game was originally scheduled to be played in Toronto as the club's season home-opener. However, the Canadian government ruled that the Blue Jays could not play at home in the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Gaviglio walked Starlin Castro with one out in the seventh and Castro took second on Kieboom's single. Stevenson lined out to left field on a good catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before fellow right-hander Jordan Romano replaced Gaviglio and struck out Robles. Romano added a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts.

Joe Panik led off the bottom of the eighth with a single for the Blue Jays. Pinch-runner Anthony Alford stole second, and then reached third with one out on Scherzer's errant pickoff attempt at second as Fisher walked. Scherzer, who made 112 pitches, was replaced by Hudson, who induced an inning-ending double play from Teoscar Hernandez on a hard-hit ball to shortstop.

After right-hander Anthony Bass pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto, Hudson struck out the side in the bottom of the inning. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiwis invited to help recognise work in ethnic communities during COVID-19

New Zealanders are being invited to help recognise the work of the many unsung heroes in our ethnic communities during COVID-19.Aotearoa New Zealand is home to 942,000 people who identify their ethnicity as Middle Eastern, Latin American, A...

Seven-run inning propels Reds to rout of Cubs

Sonny Gray struck out 11 over 6 23 innings and Nick Castellanos grand slam highlighted a seven-run barrage in the fifth, as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game slide with their 12-7 rout of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. ...

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

Hong Kong police have signalled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths Wednesday on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts. Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21, ...

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

An Australian woman has taken her ex-husband to court for giving their 16-year-old daughter permission to get a tattoo. Bradley Victory, 45, pleaded not guilty in Picton Local Court outside Sydney on Wednesday to charges of assault occasion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020