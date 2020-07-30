Left Menu
Woodruff, Brewers blank Pirates in one-hitter

Brandon Woodruff pitched 6 1/3 nearly perfect innings Wednesday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers one-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. Woodruff (1-1) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Just one ball -- a flyout by Gregory Polanco in the fifth inning -- left the infield during Woodruff's stint.

David Phelps recorded two outs, Devin Williams pitched one inning, and Josh Hader handled the ninth to preserve the shutout, with Hader picking up his first save. The Brewers, who got a two-run homer from Ben Gamel and a solo shot from Keston Hiura, won two of three in the series.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (0-2) had a strong night but for the long ball. He gave up three runs on the homers among four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three, and his eight strikeouts were one shy of his career high. In the Pittsburgh first, Woodruff struck out Adam Frazier before Phillip Evans reached on a bunt single. Woodruff struck out Josh Bell and retired Colin Moran on a force play.

That was the only Pirates baserunner until Woodruff walked Evans to lead off the seventh. Woodruff then fanned Bell before he was lifted after throwing 92 pitches. In the interim, Gamel hit his first homer this year, a two-run, third-inning blast that cleared the stands in right. Avisail Garcia had led off the inning with a double.

In the sixth, Hiura led off with his second homer, to right-center, making it 3-0. Hiura has seven homers in 53 at-bats at PNC Park. Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, had a frustrating night in what has been a frustrating start to the season on offense. He went 0-for-5, leaving him 1-for-27 (.037).

With two on and two outs in the fifth, Yelich struck out. In the seventh, with a runner at third and one out, he struck out for the third time in the game. --Field Level Media

