Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi dies following cardiac arrest

Pray to Almighty for his soul's eternal peace." Ganguly's father had put him under Mustafi in his formative years as he took his early cricketing lessons along with his childhood friend Sanjay Das in the mid 1980s.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:19 IST
Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi dies following cardiac arrest

Veteran Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi, who also trained former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his formative years, died after a prolonged illness on Thursday morning. He was 86. He is survived by a daughter, based in London.

"He was suffering from heart-related ailments and was admitted to a hospital in April. Early this morning he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last," a family source told PTI. He was the coach of famous Dukhiram Cricket Coaching Centre which came into being under the Aryan Club galleries -- once considered the nursery of Bengal cricket having produced more than a dozen of Ranji cricketers including Ganguly.

In a condolence message, Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya said: "I am shocked and sad at the demise of Mustafi Sir. His contribution to cricket, especially in shaping up careers would be remembered forever. "Deepest condolences to his family. Pray to Almighty for his soul's eternal peace." Ganguly's father had put him under Mustafi in his formative years as he took his early cricketing lessons along with his childhood friend Sanjay Das in the mid 1980s. "He was not only our Sir but a friend, philosopher and guide. Sourav and I spent about six years under his coaching. Your first coach is always special and we had the special bonding. Whenever we had any doubts, he was there to offer his guidance," Das said.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family. It's a big blow for all of us. He will be missed by the entire cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Das, who is also the tour and fixture committee member of the CAB, added. Last month Mustafi's condition had deteriorated and Ganguly along with Das made all the arrangements for his treatment.

In 1992, Mustafi joined Howrah Union before associating himself with a coaching centre near his residence in Saltlake..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India energy demand improves in June: Report

With economic activities slowly picking pace, the all India energy demand improved in June as compared to May, says India Ratings. The power demand for June was, however, 10.9 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2019.The energy ...

Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home

The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai...

Trump suggests delaying November U.S. presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nations November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fr...

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020