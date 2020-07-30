Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics fraternity must work harder to attract new, younger audience: Coe

This seminar is in keeping with our mission to give the fans a great experience at all levels, from National to district meets," he said. The seminar, organised by the AFI in partnership with the South Asian Athletics Federation, the Oceania Athletics Association and the European Athletics, was participated by more than 1500 announcers and event presenters from 42 countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:15 IST
Athletics fraternity must work harder to attract new, younger audience: Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Thursday advised the track and field fraternity to work hard to attract younger audience to the sport. Opening an online seminar, Coe underlined the importance of holding the attention of audience in a complex entertainment landscape. He pointed out that one of the important elements of an early research, commissioned by World Athletics, was the finding that 75 per cent of fans wanted a change in the event presentation in stadiums, television and on other screens that they engage.

"It made me realise that it's probably more important now than ever to deliver young fans quality information in a consumable way, whether at the side of grass track or they're sitting in an international stadium. "The speed with which you can convey that information and bring humour occasionally are pieces of great human interactivity," he said. "If the experiences we provide them is anything less that they expect, they move on very quickly. Not just to another sport but also out of sport, to music, films and other things," he added.

He noted that consumption practices of young people "have become a-la carte". "The entertainment landscape is so complicated that everybody is fighting for a few minutes of their attention," said the double Olympic gold medallist in 1500m.

Coe, who was recently elected as a member of International Olympic Committee, said the sport was not just about the God-given talents of the athletes. "It is crucially about the way that the crowd is brought into the tent, to the theatre and actually, on most occasions, be a part of and even maybe the central part of that theatre. That's why today's session (of the seminar) is so important," he said. Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said the seminar for the 'announcers and event presentation managers in the modern era' was conceived to make athletics attractive to its fans at all levels. "AFI has been in the forefront to knowledge upgradation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This seminar is in keeping with our mission to give the fans a great experience at all levels, from National to district meets," he said.

The seminar, organised by the AFI in partnership with the South Asian Athletics Federation, the Oceania Athletics Association and the European Athletics, was participated by more than 1500 announcers and event presenters from 42 countries. SAAF President Lalit Bhanot said a correct event presentation was crucial in a commercial world. "The connect with all spectators has to be established right from the beginning and our attempt is to ensure that all our meets are conducted with this in mind," he said. President of European Athletics Dobromir Karamarinov and Oceania Athletics Association chief Robin Sapong Eugenio were also present.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth kidnaps toddler cousin for quick buck, 2 held

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for planning the kidnapping of his two-year-old cousin, who has been safely recovered, in Uttar Pradeshs Noida, police said. Two friends of the main accused were also involved in the planning and o...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Embassy Property Development

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Embassy Property Development Pvt Ltd for failing to bring down non-public shareholding in Mac Charles India Ltd to below 75 per cent within the required timeline. Sebi, i...

Students, alumni clamour to take care of university's cows

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread What would happen to the cows The universitys beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking p...

Open eyes to secessionist threat, stop 'political drama' over UAPA: CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday tersely told SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to open his eyes to the secessionist threat of anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the alleged misuse of anti-terro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020