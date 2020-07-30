Left Menu
Saudis' Newcastle bid ends after piracy, human rights issues

PTI | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund withdrew its bid to buy English Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday after the process was stalled by concerns about piracy by the kingdom and human rights complaints

The league has spent four months considering whether to approve the 300 million pound ($392 million) takeover that would have seen Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund gain an 80% take in the northeast club

The British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley were planning to each buy the remaining 10% stakes to end the ownership of retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley.

