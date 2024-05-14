Left Menu

Lala, Accused in Bengal 'Coal Scam,' Surrenders and Receives Bail

Anup Majhi, a key suspect in a Bengal coal mining scam, surrendered to a CBI court in Asansol. He had been evading arrest and is the fifth individual detained in the case. The CBI is expected to file charges in the scam, involving pilferage from mines in Kunustoria and Kajora, on May 21.

Anup Majhi, one of the prime suspects in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, surrendered before a CBI court in Asansol on Tuesday.

Majhi alias Lala had been absconding for quite some time, he said.

"He surrendered before a special court in Asansol this morning," a CBI official told PTI.

Majhi applied for bail and was granted one on the condition that he could not travel outside his native place Purulia.

The alleged scam pertains to mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Majhi on condition that he would cooperate in the investigation.

The CBI, which started its investigation in 2020, is scheduled to file the chargesheet in the case on May 21, the official said.

Four people, including Gurupada Majhi, known to be Lala's accomplice, were earlier arrested in connection with the alleged scam.

Gurupada is lodged in Tihar Jail while three others are out on bail.

