Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Sport-Strong ratings boost momentum for women's sport

The Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA) opening day attracted its most viewers in eight years as an average of 539,000 watched the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. "These numbers are significant because they are evidence that the economic viability of women's sport is continuing, despite this unprecedented time," said Nancy Lough, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas focused on sports marketing.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:06 IST
FEATURE-Sport-Strong ratings boost momentum for women's sport

U.S. women's soccer and basketball earned strong television ratings as they returned after being put on hold due to COVID-19, helping to quell concern that the pandemic would undo progress made in women's sports over the last year.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup final on Sunday averaged 653,000 viewers, up almost 300% from the 2019 final, broadcaster CBS said. The Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA) opening day attracted its most viewers in eight years as an average of 539,000 watched the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

"These numbers are significant because they are evidence that the economic viability of women's sport is continuing, despite this unprecedented time," said Nancy Lough, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas focused on sports marketing. "I believe we are now seeing sustained momentum."

Both the NWSL and the WNBA rode into 2020 with plenty of momentum. The fourth World Cup victory of the U.S. women's soccer team drummed up enthusiasm for the sport across the country, while the WNBA's January collective bargaining agreement aggressively ramped up pay for players, in a landmark moment for women in sports.

"Most prognosticators look to the past to predict the future. What they don't see as clearly are turning points," said Andrew Zimbalist, a professor at Smith College specialising in sports economics. "The U.S. women's World Cup victory last year was a turning point."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has pushed back on suggestions that the pandemic would set the sport back. On Monday, two days after the truncated, coronavirus-delayed season kicked off, ESPN said it added 13 more WNBA games to its broadcast schedule.

The majority of the NWSL Challenge Cup games aired on streaming platforms like CBS All Access and Twitch, with the opener and final broadcast on CBS. "We're obviously thrilled," said Commissioner Lisa Baird. "The numbers clearly demonstrate that we are a league on the rise. But make no mistake, we're not satisfied. Women's sports still don't receive the attention they should."

The NWSL opener last month snared an average of 572,000 viewers, according to CBS. This was higher than their male counterpart Major League Soccer's (MLS) tournament opener, which averaged 492,000 viewers according to ESPN, its second-highest regular season audience in three seasons.

Olga Harvey, chief strategy & impact officer at the Women’s Sports Foundation, said she was "thrilled yet not surprised" by the NWSL and WNBA ratings. "Women’s sports have always been, and remain, a showcase of skill, grit, and dedication – pre- or post-pandemic," said Harvey.

David Carter, a professor of sports business at USC and principal at the Sports Business Group, cautioned that it could be too soon to say whether the trend will continue. "The early numbers are encouraging," said Carter. "Only the passage of time will determine if these early ratings successes are sticky.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump suggests 'delay' in presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections in November, a suggestion immediately criticised by leaders of the opposition Democratic Party. With Universal Mail...

Jio Q1 net profit surges nearly three fold to Rs 2,520 cr

Indias youngest but largest telecom firm Reliance Jio on Thursday posted a 183 per cent jump in June quarter net profit, helping its parent Reliance Industries tide over COVID-induced slowdown in oil and retail business. Net profit of Rs 2,...

Heatwave adds to health alert as Europe masks up to prevent COVID

A heatwave hit Europe on Thursday just as Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, and Julian Martinez said his beard wasnt making it any easier to keep his face covered in the heat. But the 60-year...

Trump floats idea of delaying election, congressional Republicans reject idea

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020