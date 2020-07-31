New S Adams plans to retire a Seahawk

Left Menu
Multiple outlets have reported the Seahawks and Adams plan to wait to negotiate a contract extension until next offseason.

Newly acquired safety Jamal Adams was introduced as a Seattle Seahawk for the first time on Thursday, telling reporters on a video conference call, "I'm here to stay." Adams deflected initial questions about a potential long-term contract with the Seahawks, but when asked about possibly spending the next decade in Seattle, he didn't hold back.

"Absolutely," Adams said. "The plan is to retire here. You know what I mean? That's my plan. But obviously those things handle themselves. All you have to do is go on the field and perform, do the right things off the field, and those things will take care of itself. ... We'll worry about that when the time comes." Adams, 24, was acquired from the New York Jets on Saturday in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald, while Seattle also received a fourth-rounder.

Entering his fourth season, Adams is due $3.6 million this season and $9.9 million in 2021 on his fifth-year option before he can become a free agent. Multiple outlets have reported the Seahawks and Adams plan to wait to negotiate a contract extension until next offseason. A two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2019, Adams has just two career interceptions, but he has forced six fumbles and recovered four while collecting 12 sacks and 25 pass breakups over three NFL seasons.

His new teammates are excited to have him, with Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner calling the addition "a cheat code." Adams' trade -- which he said brought him tears of joy -- came after he grew disgruntled with the Jets over his contract status, leading him to make several negative comments about the team publicly, including criticizing head coach Adam Gase.

Adams said Thursday he has spoken with several former teammates since the deal and has offered to help Jets rookie safety Ashtyn Davis however he can. "They said they're going to miss me, they love me," Adams said. "And it's the same back. I have no hate in my heart towards anyone -- (general manager) Joe (Douglas), Adam Gase, anyone. I wish them all well."

