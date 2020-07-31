Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekend's Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies' series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. "We're not going to Philadelphia," Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Thursday afternoon. "Those games have been postponed."

MLB confirmed the postponement later Thursday, declining to announce any other schedule changes at the moment. The Phillies canceled all workouts at Citizens Bank Park earlier Thursday after two staff members -- one from the coaching staff and one from the home clubhouse staff -- tested positive for COVID-19. Workouts are off until further notice, the team said.

The Phillies and Jays were initially scheduled to start play Friday, but that had already been pushed to a doubleheader Saturday. Now the schedule is unclear. Montoyo said his team plans to remain in Washington -- where they were concluding a series with the Nationals Thursday night -- and hopes to work out at the Nationals' stadium while awaiting further instruction from MLB.

"Our plan right now is to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they're working through," he said. Meanwhile, multiple outlets reported that another Marlins player has tested positive, bringing the Marlins' total over the past week to 17 players and two coaches.

Affected players who have been identified include starting pitchers Jose Urena and Sandy Alcantara, first baseman Garrett Cooper, catcher Jorge Alfaro and outfielder Harold Ramirez. The Marlins remain in Philadelphia, where they are undergoing daily testing. All of Miami's games have been postponed through Sunday by Major League Baseball.

To this point, no players from any team other than the Marlins are known to have tested positive. --Field Level Media