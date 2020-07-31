Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Phillies close ballpark over positive tests, games postponed

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 03:04 IST
Baseball-Phillies close ballpark over positive tests, games postponed

Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies said on Thursday they closed Citizens Bank Park after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the postponement of their weekend series versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Phillies, whose park will be closed until further notice, said in a statement tests taken on Wednesday showed a member of the coaching staff and member of the home clubhouse staff tested positive for the virus. Philadelphia had all four of their games this week versus the New York Yankees postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Miami Marlins, who played three games in Philadelphia over the weekend.

MLB, which previously cancelled the Phillies' game against Toronto on Friday, said in a news release they have decided to postpone the three-game weekend series "out of an abundance of caution." The games are the latest impacted by COVID-19 concerns as MLB, which only began its coronavirus-delayed season last Thursday, postponed seven Marlins games that were scheduled for this week.

MLB said they will coordinate with health experts and the Major League Baseball Players Association in planning for the Phillies' resumption of play.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he doesn't want to delay 2020 election; but worried about mail-in ballots

Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not want to postpone the vote, but remained concerned that millions of mail-in ballots would cause problems....

Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.Were asking Democrats to work with us to find a solut...

Golf-Fowler grabs clubhouse lead in Memphis, Koepka finds form

Rickie Fowler put a poor recent run behind him to grab the clubhouse lead in the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Thursday. Fowler, who has missed the cut in five of his last nine tournaments, birdied three o...

Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Amazon, the worlds largest online reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020