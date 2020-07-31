Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Players protest racial injustice as league returns to action

Players from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans bowed their heads and knelt during the playing of the U.S. national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts as the NBA returned for the first time since the coronavirus halted play in March.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 04:29 IST
NBA-Players protest racial injustice as league returns to action

Players from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans bowed their heads and knelt during the playing of the U.S. national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts as the NBA returned for the first time since the coronavirus halted play in March. Coaches and officials joined the players in taking a knee to protest against racial injustice and police brutality at the first NBA game in 140 days.

Black Lives Matter was also written on the court at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, where the NBA plans to finish its season with 22 teams inside a bio-secure bubble. The Jazz are in fourth place in the Western Conference while the 10th-placed Pelicans are hoping to make a playoff push.

The top two teams in the Western Conference, the Lakers and Clippers, will face off in an all-Los Angeles battle later on Thursday. Athletes from around the world have united in solidarity behind anti-racism protests sparked by the death in May of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump doubles down against mail-in voting, calls for immediate 2020 election resultsPresident Donald Trump, whose suggestion to delay the 2020 U.S. election was roundly rejected ear...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo insists China tide is turning at contentious U.S. Senate hearingU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Thursday the tide is turning in dealings with China, citing internat...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. League ready to launch postseason unlike any in NHL historyWhen the National Hockey League NHL resumes its virus-hit season on Saturday it will be a postseason unlike any other in league...

Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for USD 600 jobless benefit

The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signalling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a USD 600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020