Report: Steelers ink S Riley

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Curtis Riley, NFL Network reported Thursday. Riley took a physical in Pittsburgh earlier in the day, according to the report.

Riley, 28, played all 16 games (three starts) for the Oakland Raiders last year, amassing 33 tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. He started all 16 games for the New York Giants in 2018, garnering four interceptions, after playing his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

--Field Level Media