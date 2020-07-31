Rangers place RHP Leclerc on 45-day IL

Left Menu
Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc was diagnosed with a torn teres major muscle in his pitching shoulder and placed on the 45-day injured list, the team announced Thursday. The 26-year-old went 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 14 saves in 70 appearances for Texas last season. Right-hander Nick Goody pitched the ninth inning in the 7-4 win over Arizona to earn his first career save.

Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc was diagnosed with a torn teres major muscle in his pitching shoulder and placed on the 45-day injured list, the team announced Thursday. The right-hander felt his shoulder tighten up when he attempted to warm up to pitch on Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The club said Leclerc won't throw for at least four weeks and will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. "You just can't replace guys like with that kind of ability," Texas general manager Jon Daniels told reporters. "Jose hadn't thrown early like we believed he's capable of, but we were counting on him to pitch high-leverage innings."

Leclerc has made two appearances this season, and recorded the save with a scoreless inning in the season-opening game against the Colorado Rockies on July 24. He pitched again versus the Rockies two days later and allowed one run and two hits in one inning. The 26-year-old went 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 14 saves in 70 appearances for Texas last season.

Right-hander Nick Goody pitched the ninth inning in the 7-4 win over Arizona to earn his first career save. However, that doesn't mean Goody will take over as the closer. Daniels said that manager Chris Woodward is discussing options with his coaching staff.

"I'm not entirely certain at this point if he will go with one person or go based on matchups and who is throwing well," Daniels said. Texas filled the pitching staff opening by recalling right-hander Jimmy Herget, who had a 4.26 ERA last season in five appearances for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rangers also recalled Greg Bird from the alternate training site and sent down fellow first baseman Ronald Guzman. --Field Level Media

