MLB notebook: More delays as Phils staffers test positive

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekend's Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies' series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. "We're not going to Philadelphia," Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Thursday afternoon. "Those games have been postponed."

The Phillies canceled all workouts at Citizens Bank Park earlier Thursday after two staff members -- one from the coaching staff and one from the home clubhouse staff -- tested positive for COVID-19. Workouts are off until further notice, the team said. Meanwhile, multiple outlets reported that another Marlins player has tested positive, bringing the Marlins' total over the past week to 17 players and two coaches. All of Miami's games have been postponed through Sunday by Major League Baseball.

--Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a deal that will cut each game in a doubleheader to seven innings beginning Aug. 1, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. The idea behind the plan is to reduce the wear and tear on pitchers amid a regular season previously reduced to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assuming MLB attempts to make up all of the postponed Marlins and Phillies games, numerous doubleheaders likely would be required unless the end of the season is pushed back. --The Los Angeles Angels placed star center fielder Mike Trout on the paternity list as he expects the birth of his first child.

Jessica Trout was originally expected to give birth in August. The impending arrival of the baby caused Mike Trout to hesitate before committing to play the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. MLB paternity list rules allow for a player to miss no more than three games. Trout would likely need time to quarantine as well before returning to the club.

--Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo blasted MLB in a tweet over player safety protocols during rain delays. The Cubs-Reds game was postponed due to weather Thursday night, and Rizzo criticized MLB for allowing players to "sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse."

"I'm sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol," wrote Rizzo, citing the league's manual of protocols for player safety regarding the coronavirus. --Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team's alternate training site.

Foltynewicz was designated for assignment Tuesday after surrendering six runs in 3 1/3 innings in Monday's 14-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, walked four and struck out three batters. Folytnewicz's fastball averaged just 89 mph against the Rays, down from 95 mph last season.

--Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was away from the team for a second straight game due to undisclosed reasons, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. Hyde declined to divulge the reasons for the absence prior to Thursday's contest against the New York Yankees. Davis also missed Wednesday's game against New York.

--Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc was diagnosed with a torn teres major muscle in his pitching shoulder and placed on the 45-day injured list. The right-hander felt his shoulder tighten up when he attempted to warm up to pitch Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The club said Leclerc won't throw for at least four weeks and will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Leclerc has made two appearances this season. He went 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 14 saves in 70 appearances for Texas last season. --Field Level Media