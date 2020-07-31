Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray predicts more U.S. Open withdrawals after Barty

Britain's Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow women's world number one Ash Barty in skipping next month's U.S. Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:49 IST
Tennis-Murray predicts more U.S. Open withdrawals after Barty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow women's world number one Ash Barty in skipping next month's U.S. Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Barty said on Thursday she was not comfortable traveling to the United States amid the pandemic for the hardcourt Grand Slam, which begins on Aug. 31.

"I have heard some of the top male players aren't going to play. I would expect that would be the case," former world number one Murray told British media. "It's everyone's personal decision. If they don't feel safe and don't feel comfortable, traveling, and going there and putting themselves and their team at an increased risk, then it's completely understandable."

Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, and Serena Williams have all entered the Aug. 20-28 Western & Southern Open in New York, which was relocated from Cincinnati this year because of COVID-19 and will serve as a tune-up for the U.S. Open. Both tournaments will be played without fans in attendance with organizers United States Tennis Association planning to set up a strict bio-security 'bubble' to minimize the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

"All of the players will have some reservations and it's whether or not you feel comfortable taking that risk," Murray said at the Battle Of The Brits Team Tennis event. "Like I said the other day, my feeling is once we are inside that bubble they created, we will be okay. It's more the international travel, and getting there which I will be a bit concerned about it."

Murray has previously said he was still "apprehensive" about traveling to New York but he is mentally preparing for the Grand Slam.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron sinks winning hoop as Lakers edge Clippers

LeBron James followed his own miss and made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in the restart of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Spor...

Right-wing former Brazilian minister elected to board of World Bank

Abraham Weintraub, a right-wing former Brazilian education minister, has been elected as an executive director of the World Bank, according to a statement by the Bank, whose staff had raised concerns about Weintraubs past racial comments. W...

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Study finds academic achievement is influenced by how pupils 'act out' specific gender roles

Pupils achievements at school are often shaped by the way that they act out specific gender roles, according to a new study which warns against over-generalising the gender gap in education. The study, by researchers at the University of Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020