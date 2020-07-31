Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge homer saves Yankees vs. Orioles

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning for the visiting New York Yankees, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave them an 8-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:15 IST
Judge homer saves Yankees vs. Orioles
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning for the visiting New York Yankees, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave them an 8-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. New York now has beaten the Orioles 18 straight times dating back to the second series of last year, after Baltimore took two out of three in the opening series of 2019. The Yankees swept this brief two-game series, which was rescheduled due to the Miami COVID-19 issues.

This was the first appearance of the season for Orioles starting left-hander John Means, an All-Star in 2019. He went on the 10-day Injured List with arm fatigue during summer camp, and his rust showed in the first inning. The 27-year-old hit back-to-back batters with one out -- Judge and Gleyber Torres -- and both would eventually score. Judge scored the game's first run on a Giancarlo Stanton single, and Torres came home along with Stanton and Aaron Hicks on Voit's slam to make it 5-0.

After flying out in the third, Torres left the game before taking the field in the fourth. Hit flush on the elbow, Torres was taken for X-rays but those came back negative. He was diagnosed with an elbow contusion. The Orioles didn't take long to dig into the Yankees' lead. Hanser Alberto hit a two-run homer in the first, and Rio Ruiz blasted his third homer of the young season one inning later off of Yankee starter J.A. Happ. The Orioles then took the lead in the eighth -- after a 94-minute rain delay in the sixth -- when Pedro Severino hit a two-run homer for a 6-5 edge.

The judge then crushed his one-out, three-run shot off rookie Cole Sulser (0-1) far into the left-field seats for an 8-6 lead. Former Oriole Zack Britton closed it in the ninth. Despite giving up the Severino homer, Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0) got the win. It was the Yankees' 17th straight win in Baltimore. Means allowed five runs on just two hits in 2 1/3 innings. Happ allowed four runs on four hits in four innings.

To make room for Means, the Orioles optioned relief pitcher Cody Carroll to the alternate campsite. Once again, Chris Davis was not in the game, and there was no explanation as to why. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he did not want to talk about the subject with the media.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trader shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in UP's Sambhal

A 60-year-old trader was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne men who fled with his bag containing cash worth Rs one lakh, police said on Friday. The incident took place near Kokabash village on Thursday night when Ram Avtar Sharma and his...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The world economic outlook has dimmed again, with rising coronavirus infections and the risk of renewed lockdowns increasing the chances that any rebound will reverse course, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists globally.DEATHS...

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case.

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case....

Centre approves Meghalaya's proposal for setting up AYUSH directorate

The Centre has approved the Meghalaya governments proposal for setting up an AYUSH directorate in the state, a minister said. Meghalaya Health minister A L Hek said he attended a video conference with Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020