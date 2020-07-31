Left Menu
Pollock haunts former team as Dodgers win again

A.J. Pollock homered against his former team, the first of three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Pollock haunts former team as Dodgers win again
A.J. Pollock homered against his former team, the first of three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in Phoenix. The Dodgers (5-2) spoiled the Diamondbacks' home opener with their third straight win, taking the first of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Pollock's two-run shot came in a three-run first inning, and Corey Seager hit his second home run in as many days, a solo shot to right field in the top of the second off Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. Max Muncy connected in the top of the sixth inning off Arizona reliever Alex Young. Pollock and Seager drove in two runs each for the Dodgers, who took the first meeting of 10 against their NL West rivals this season. Justin Turner drove in his team-leading sixth run of 2020.

Ketel Marte hit his first home run of the season to make it 4-1 in the bottom of the third inning, and the Diamondbacks scored twice in the sixth. But Arizona (2-5) lost for the third time in four games. Ross Stripling (2-0) allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. He was charged with both Arizona runs in the sixth, one on Christian Walker's double and the second on a shallow single for Carson Kelly off reliever Adam Kolarek.

Ray (0-2) struggled with his control, allowing five runs on five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings. The Dodgers used four relievers after Stripling, a night after sending eight pitchers out of their bullpen to help beat the Houston Astros in 13 innings. One of the four was Joe Kelly, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning while eligible to play as he awaits the outcome of his appeal of an eight-game suspension for throwing inside to Astros hitters.

The Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho made his major league debut with a pinch-hit walk in the bottom of the ninth, before Pedro Baez earned his first save. --Field Level Media

