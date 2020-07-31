Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India won't be able to replicate Wagner's bounce, says Australia's Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade expects India's pacemen to make use of the short ball when they tour Down Under but says none will be as effective as New Zealand's Neil Wagner with the bouncer.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:01 IST
Cricket-India won't be able to replicate Wagner's bounce, says Australia's Wade
Representative image

Australia batsman Matthew Wade expects India's pacemen to make use of the short ball when they tour Down Under but says none will be as effective as New Zealand's Neil Wagner with the bouncer. Wade was left battered and bruised after short-pitched assaults by Wagner when New Zealand toured in the last home summer and paid tribute to the fiery left-armer.

"I don't think anyone in the game has bowled bouncers the way he bowled and been so consistent, and not gotten scored off while also picking up wickets," Wade told Cricket Australia's website (cricket.com.au). "I think we'll see it a bit (from India) but I don't think it will be as effective as Wagner. He's done it for a long time now.

"To be honest, I've never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers." Though Wagner made his mark with 17 wickets, including multiple dismissals of Australia's best batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine's side dominated the Black Caps to claim the test series 3-0.

India were more successful in the previous summer, becoming the first Asian team to win a test series in Australia with a 2-1 result. Australia were without Smith and Warner for that series, who were serving suspensions for ball-tampering.

However, India's pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma bowled superbly throughout the series and humbled the hosts' vaunted trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood on their own pitches. Wade said Wagner's angles and accuracy would nonetheless be hard for India's quicks to reproduce.

"He's always between your shoulder and the top of your (helmet) peak, or in your armpits," said Wade. "They barely had anyone in front of the wicket. They had really cagey fields, catchers in good places, they were trying to take wickets all the time, it wasn't negative bowling.

"Hats off to him, he bowled unbelievably well." Australia meet India in a four-test series starting in Brisbane on Dec. 3.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 45 more cases linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reported a daily high of 45 more cases Friday, all of them connected to a Da Nang hospital where the first case surfaced last week after more than three months. All of the infected are hospital staff, current or former patients and ...

Rugby-Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden to join Japan's Kobe Steelers

New Zealand World Cup winners Ben Smith and Aaron Cruden will join Kobe Steelers, the Japanese rugby union team said on Friday, following in the footsteps of other high-profile compatriots like Dan Carter. Cruden and Smith will begin playin...

Lady Gaga's Rose Bowl appearance cancelled

A surprise appearance by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was canned on Thursday local time due to fear of crowds not following social-distancing rules. According to Page Six, the pop stars were expected t...

I'll park up in the lounge in corner on way to Caribbean: Santner

Setting aside initial concerns over travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner says he will take shelter in a corner of the airport lounge as he flies out into the Caribbean via mainland America. He is excit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020