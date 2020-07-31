Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants, Rangers square off; both eye return to .500

Meanwhile, the Giants fell to 3-4 after losing two of three at home to the San Diego Padres, including a 12-7, 10-inning decision Thursday night. Minor (0-1, 1.80 ERA), a 14-game winner last season, pitched well enough to deserve a better fate in his season debut, but was the victim of an unearned run in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:04 IST
Giants, Rangers square off; both eye return to .500
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Left-hander Mike Minor will be searching for his first win of the season when the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game interleague series Friday night. Both teams are attempting to get back to .500. The Rangers improved to 2-3 with a 7-4 win over Arizona to close out a season-opening homestand on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to 3-4 after losing two of three at home to the San Diego Padres, including a 12-7, 10-inning decision Thursday night.

Minor (0-1, 1.80 ERA), a 14-game winner last season, pitched well enough to deserve a better fate in his season debut, but was the victim of an unearned run in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday. He limited the Rockies to two runs (one earned) and three hits in five innings. The 32-year-old has never lost in San Francisco, where he's compiled a 2-0 lifetime mark in three appearances, including two starts. He's fashioned a fine 1.88 ERA in those games.

Overall, Minor is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA against the Giants in seven head-to-heads, six of which have been starts. One problem the Rangers hope they don't encounter in the series is what to do late in the game against a Giants team that rallied from big deficits in each of their last two games against the Padres. San Francisco beat San Diego 7-6 with eighth- and ninth-inning rallies on Wednesday before dropping the extra-inning game Thursday.

The Rangers lost closer Jose Leclerc to a strained teres major muscle during the season-opening homestand. "You can't just replace guys like that who have that kind of ability," said Texas general manager Jon Daniels.

Pitching has been the least of the Rangers' problems early on. They've hit a cumulative .181, with just four home runs in five games. The worst of the slumps belong to Shin-Soo Choo and Danny Santana, who have gone a combined 2-for-30 (.067) with one extra-base hit -- a double by Santana.

The Rangers are unlikely to find out which starting pitcher they'll be facing until they arrive at the ballpark. Such has been the tactic, more often than not, by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. The likely candidates are left-hander Drew Smyly (0-0, 2.08) and righty Logan Webb (0-0, 2.25).

The Giants got a decent performance under similar circumstances from right-hander Kevin Gausman on Thursday. He limited the Padres to three runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight. However, the oft-used Giants bullpen allowed the Padres to build a 6-1 lead in the middle innings before, for the second night in a row, San Francisco came roaring back.

With Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano again playing leading roles, the Giants drew even 6-6 in the eighth inning -- just as they did on Wednesday -- only this time to fall in extra innings. The Giants' offense figures to be even more potent in the Texas series, with Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria both having returned from injuries to make season debuts in Thursday's loss. They combined to go just 1-for-6, but Longoria drove in a run and Belt walked three times.

"Our excitement about Brandon getting back in the lineup is two-fold," Kapler explained to the media before the game. "One, it's nice to have somebody in the middle of our lineup in the four-hole who can walk and do damage. No. 2, it's nice to have somebody at first base who can play great defense." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Army says Pakistan shelling killed 9 people, orders to ready return fire

The Afghan Army has been ordered to prepare for retaliatory fire against the Pakistani military after cross border shelling killing nine Afghan civilians and left 50 others wounded, media reported. According to Afghan broadcaster Tolo News,...

IOC Q1 net profit falls 47 pc to Rs 1,910.84 cr

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Friday reported a 47 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as pandemic outbreak pummelled fuel demand and shrank refining margins. Standalone net profit in April-June q...

J-K: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from detention

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation a...

Sajad Gani Lone released from year-long detention

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference JKPC chairman Sajad Gani Lone was on Friday released from nearly a year-long detention, officials said. Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centres move to revoke Article 370 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020