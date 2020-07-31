Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers turn to another arm as injuries mount

A taxed pitching staff and injuries to a pair of starters has the Los Angeles Dodgers poised to start right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:24 IST
Dodgers turn to another arm as injuries mount

A taxed pitching staff and injuries to a pair of starters has the Los Angeles Dodgers poised to start right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Gonsolin, 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA last season, is in line to be added to the Dodgers' active roster prior to the Friday contest. He faced the Diamondbacks in his major league debut last June, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in four innings and taking the loss in an 8-2 Arizona victory.

The Dodgers are without three members of their rotation, Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood and David Price. Kershaw is moving closer to a return from a back injury that forced him to miss the season-opening start. Wood is on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation, and Price announced in early July that he was opting out of playing this season. As a result, Los Angeles had to alter its rotation, and after using eight relievers in a 13-inning win at Houston on Wednesday and four in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday, had to bolster its bullpen with roster moves.

Even so, manager Dave Roberts said pitching has been the strength of the team in the Dodgers' 5-2 start. The team ERA is 2.15, third best in the majors entering Friday. "We've really pitched well. That's the thing that I'm probably most pleased with," Roberts said. "Starting pitching. The 'pen has really stood out. But we prepare every night to win a game, and preparation never wavers."

Former Diamondbacks outfielder AJ Pollock is off to a hot start for the Dodgers, batting .471 (8-for-17) on the season. Meanwhile, former MVPs Mookie Betts (.206) and Cody Bellinger (.161) have yet to get rolling on offense. The Diamondbacks have dropped three of their past four games and are hitting .196 as a team, the third-lowest team batting average in the majors.

"It's going to happen in baseball," Arizona outfielder David Peralta said. "We have to make adjustments, and we have to execute and do our job." Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the Thursday loss that he feeling frustrated with his team's start to the season.

"After a week's worth of games, I know that we're a quality ballclub," Lovullo said. "I watched that team through summer camp get the reps, get the swings, make the pitches and look like they were ready for a healthy start. And obviously it hasn't gone that way. So there's not a darn thing we can do about it right now. We know where we're sitting and we know what we've got to do (Friday), and I think we'll turn the page at some point here very soon." Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA) is set for his second start of the season. Gallen allowed one run on two hits and five walks in four innings with six strikeouts in his 2020 debut Sunday at San Diego.

Gallen is 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five career starts at Chase Field. All five of those starts came last season after he was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Diamondbacks on July 31. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Army says Pakistan shelling killed 9 people, orders to ready return fire

The Afghan Army has been ordered to prepare for retaliatory fire against the Pakistani military after cross border shelling killing nine Afghan civilians and left 50 others wounded, media reported. According to Afghan broadcaster Tolo News,...

IOC Q1 net profit falls 47 pc to Rs 1,910.84 cr

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Friday reported a 47 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as pandemic outbreak pummelled fuel demand and shrank refining margins. Standalone net profit in April-June q...

J-K: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from detention

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation a...

Sajad Gani Lone released from year-long detention

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference JKPC chairman Sajad Gani Lone was on Friday released from nearly a year-long detention, officials said. Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centres move to revoke Article 370 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020