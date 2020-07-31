Report: Two Bengals to opt out of 2020 season

Tackle Isaiah Prince was put on the reserve/opt-out list by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. In addtion, nose tackle Josh Tupou informed the team he plans to opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network reported. The Bengals had yet to make the move official.

Ohio State product Prince, a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, played in four games with Miami before being waived and signed by the Bengals in December. Prince, 23, did not appear on the field for Cincinnati. Tupou, however, started seven games for the Bengals and played in all 16. The Bengals signed Tupou, now 26, as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2019, he made 27 tackles and forced one fumble.

Cincinnati.com reported several other Bengals are mulling an opt out. The deadline to make a decision is Monday. --Field Level Media