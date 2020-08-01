Hurricanes D Hamilton out for Game 1 vs. Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton has been ruled out of the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying series against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Hamilton has not practiced since he left Wednesday's session in discomfort. He skated on his own after practice Friday.

"Dougie is getting better for sure, but he's unfit (to play) so he won't be in there tomorrow," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday. Brind'Amour said he's hopeful Hamilton will play during the series. Hamilton, 27, sustained a broken left fibula in the second period of the Hurricanes' 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 16. He underwent surgery the following day.

Hamilton has recorded 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-30 rating in 47 games this season. He has posted 299 points (96 goals, 203 assists) and a plus-52 rating in 552 career games with the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Hurricanes. --Field Level Media