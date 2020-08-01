Rams T Brewer opts out; team puts two on COVID-19 list

Second-year tackle Chandler Brewer has opted out of the 2020 season for the Los Angeles Rams, who also put two rookies on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The Rams placed Brewer, 23, in the list's "higher risk" category. Defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, an undrafted free agent from Brown, and linebacker Terrell Lewis, a third-round pick from Alabama in April's draft, were assigned to the COVID-19 list.

Brewer, an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State, played seven games as a rookie for the Rams last season. He announced on Twitter in early 2019, after his senior season in college that he played in 2018 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in July of that year. "I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said in a team news release, citing his medical history. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."

"Chandler is a promising player in this league and we fully support his decision," said Les Snead, Rams general manager. "He has fought through adversity before and we look forward to him being back on the field with us next year." Players on the reserve/COVID-19 list either have tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine after being in close contact with an infected person or persons.

