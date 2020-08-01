Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams T Brewer opts out; team puts two on COVID-19 list

Second-year tackle Chandler Brewer has opted out of the 2020 season for the Los Angeles Rams, who also put two rookies on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. "I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said in a team news release, citing his medical history.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 02:20 IST
Rams T Brewer opts out; team puts two on COVID-19 list

Second-year tackle Chandler Brewer has opted out of the 2020 season for the Los Angeles Rams, who also put two rookies on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The Rams placed Brewer, 23, in the list's "higher risk" category. Defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, an undrafted free agent from Brown, and linebacker Terrell Lewis, a third-round pick from Alabama in April's draft, were assigned to the COVID-19 list.

Brewer, an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State, played seven games as a rookie for the Rams last season. He announced on Twitter in early 2019, after his senior season in college that he played in 2018 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in July of that year. "I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said in a team news release, citing his medical history. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."

"Chandler is a promising player in this league and we fully support his decision," said Les Snead, Rams general manager. "He has fought through adversity before and we look forward to him being back on the field with us next year." Players on the reserve/COVID-19 list either have tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine after being in close contact with an infected person or persons.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Coronvirus impact will be felt far; EU in talks to secure Sanofi deal for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future - WHOThe global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Dir...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital on Friday after undergoing a procedure on a bile duct stent earlier in the week, a court statement said. Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the Supreme Court an...

3 charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin scam

A British man, a Florida man and a Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around globe out of more than USD 100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday. Graham Iva...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds

Strong earnings from U.S. technology firms drove Wall Street higher but shares in Europe slid on Friday on doubts about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar rose but still posted its worst month in a decade....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020