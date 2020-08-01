Report: Manfred warns union of potential shutdown

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the season could be in jeopardy if teams and players don't do a better job managing the COVID-19 outbreaks, ESPN reported on Friday. Manfred, who has the power to shut down the season, reportedly made this comment to MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark. The shutdown could happen as soon as Monday, per the report.

Some players have not been abiding by the league's protocols, with broadcasts also showing some players not wearing masks, high-fiving and spitting. "There are some bad decisions being made," a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan of players' off-field activities.

The Miami Marlins have seen 18 players and two coaches test positive for COVID-19. The Marlins have been quarantining in a hotel in Philadelphia, where they concluded a three-game series with the Phillies on Sunday. Their games have been postponed through this Sunday. In addition, Major League Baseball postponed Friday afternoon's scheduled game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers in Milwaukee. Passan said two Cardinals players tested positive.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA on Friday jointly announced the result of COVID-19 testing through Thursday. Of the 11,895 samples taken over the past week, there were 29 positive tests -- 20 by players. The shortened 60-game season began on July 23 after the start was pushed back nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media