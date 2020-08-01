Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos release TE Heuerman

The Denver Broncos released tight end Jeff Heuerman on Friday after an injury-riddled five years. Heuerman, 27, played in 51 games (29 starts) over four years after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Broncos will save $3,875,000 and take a $500,000 dead cap charge with the move, according to reports.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 04:41 IST
Broncos release TE Heuerman

The Denver Broncos released tight end Jeff Heuerman on Friday after an injury-riddled five years. Heuerman, 27, played in 51 games (29 starts) over four years after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Broncos will save $3,875,000 and take a $500,000 dead cap charge with the move, according to reports. Heuerman became the odd man out in a crowded tight end room after the Broncos selected Noah Fant in the first round of the 2019 draft and Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round this year. They also signed Nick Vannett in free agency.

Heuerman was a third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2015 draft. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He missed five games due to injuries that season. Last year, Heuerman made 14 receptions for 114 yards and one TD.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems cuts 1,100 jobs due to coronavirus, 737 MAX rate reduction

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on Friday it was cutting 1,100 jobs in its commercial programs due to the most recent production rate reduction on the 737 MAX and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Of the 1,100 job cuts, 450...

Hurricane Isaias shifts west, increasing threat to Florida

Hurricane Isaias has shifted west, raising a threat to the Florida panhandle where it is expected to hit late Saturday before hugging the eastern U.S. seaboard through Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC increased hurricane warni...

Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

LeBron James said that finding a rhythm on offense might take time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Defending, though, is crucial when the Lakers arent at the top of their game offensively, he believes. The Lakers hope to enjoy a better offensiv...

Seven Marines, one Navy sailor remain missing after mishap off California coast

Seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor were missing on Friday, a day after their amphibious assault vehicle AAV sank off the Southern California coast during a training mission, Marine Corps officials said. Seven other Marines were rescued an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020