Broncos release TE Heuerman

The Denver Broncos released tight end Jeff Heuerman on Friday after an injury-riddled five years. Heuerman, 27, played in 51 games (29 starts) over four years after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Broncos will save $3,875,000 and take a $500,000 dead cap charge with the move, according to reports. Heuerman became the odd man out in a crowded tight end room after the Broncos selected Noah Fant in the first round of the 2019 draft and Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round this year. They also signed Nick Vannett in free agency.

Heuerman was a third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2015 draft. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He missed five games due to injuries that season. Last year, Heuerman made 14 receptions for 114 yards and one TD.

--Field Level Media