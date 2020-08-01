Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and also forced Paul George to miss a game-winning 3-point attempt at the final horn. "I love having the ball in my hands late in the game, tie game, being down, being up," said James, who struggled on offense, shooting 6-for-19 and committing five turnovers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 05:35 IST
Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

LeBron James said that finding a rhythm on offense might take time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Defending, though, is crucial when the Lakers aren't at the top of their game offensively, he believes. The Lakers hope to enjoy a better offensive showing Saturday night when they meet the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of top NBA contenders at The Arena near Orlando. Toronto has won the past 10 meetings.

Despite shooting only 39 percent, the Lakers opened their restart campaign Thursday with a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony Davis scored 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lakers (50-14) increased their edge in the Western Conference standings to 6 1/2 games over the Clippers with seven contests remaining in the abbreviated regular season. James scored the winning bucket inside with 12.8 seconds left, converting after getting the rebound of his own missed shot. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and also forced Paul George to miss a game-winning 3-point attempt at the final horn.

"I love having the ball in my hands late in the game, tie game, being down, being up," said James, who struggled on offense, shooting 6-for-19 and committing five turnovers. "We had a three-point (lead) with like 40 seconds to go. We got a great look for Danny (Green). He missed it. Paul George came back and hit a 3 to tie the game. For me, it was to be aggressive ... I was able to follow my own shot and put us up for good." The Raptors, who will be playing their first restart game, completed the last of three scrimmages Tuesday in a 117-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 17 points while Norman Powell added 14. Fred VanVleet finished with 13, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and seven assists.

"I think we have a group of professionals that go out there and know their jobs and understand their roles and I think that's one thing I will say is we have is true professionals, guys who want to win and guys who want to continue to chase what we want to try to get to again and that's holding the trophy at the end of this season," Lowry said after practice Friday. "For us, it's about just being us and continuing to try to grow in these eight games and then pushing forward to the next three months of the playoffs." The defending champions played well before the break, owning the NBA's third best record at 46-18. They are a distant second in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We like to think we're pretty good," Raptors coach Nick Nurse joked, when asked about his team's chances of contending again. "I think we've got some special players, I think we've got a good combination of experience with some energetic youth. I think we play defense and really like to play defense. Again, I think if you play defense in the way we're capable of doing it you can go a long ways in any season." In the teams' only meeting earlier this season, the Raptors earned a 113-104 road victory over the Lakers on Nov. 10.

The Lakers last defeated Toronto on Nov. 30, 2014. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems cuts 1,100 jobs due to coronavirus, 737 MAX rate reduction

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on Friday it was cutting 1,100 jobs in its commercial programs due to the most recent production rate reduction on the 737 MAX and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Of the 1,100 job cuts, 450...

Hurricane Isaias shifts west, increasing threat to Florida

Hurricane Isaias has shifted west, raising a threat to the Florida panhandle where it is expected to hit late Saturday before hugging the eastern U.S. seaboard through Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC increased hurricane warni...

Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

LeBron James said that finding a rhythm on offense might take time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Defending, though, is crucial when the Lakers arent at the top of their game offensively, he believes. The Lakers hope to enjoy a better offensiv...

Seven Marines, one Navy sailor remain missing after mishap off California coast

Seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor were missing on Friday, a day after their amphibious assault vehicle AAV sank off the Southern California coast during a training mission, Marine Corps officials said. Seven other Marines were rescued an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020