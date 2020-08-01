Montgomery pitches Yankees past Red Sox in home opener

Left Menu
Judge's third homer of the season came after he threw out Kevin Pillar leading off first base on J.D. Martinez's lineout to end the top of the third.

Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game, Jordan Montgomery pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 Friday night in their home opener at Yankee Stadium. After hitting the tiebreaking homer in Thursday's 8-6 win at Baltimore, Judge gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a two-run shot when he blasted a first-pitch curveball from Ryan Weber (0-2) into the empty right-field seats with nobody out in the third inning.

Judge's third homer of the season came after he threw out Kevin Pillar leading off first base on J.D. Martinez's lineout to end the top of the third. Montgomery (1-0), who was going to start the originally scheduled home opener Wednesday against Philadelphia before it was postponed, allowed one run on five hits while getting three double plays. The left-hander struck out four and walked one in an economical 81-pitch outing while getting his first win since April 21, 2018.

Gio Urshela started an inning-ending double play at third base with the bases loaded in the fourth on a groundball by Michael Chavis. He then gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead when he started the fourth by hitting Weber's 0-1 changeup over the right field fence. Brett Gardner added a two-run homer in the eighth to end a season-opening 0-for-12 skid.

Chavis homered for the Red Sox, who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 trips to Yankee Stadium. Montgomery's night ended after he allowed a clean single to Xander Bogaerts. Chad Green ended the sixth by retiring Christian Vazquez and fanned four in two innings.

Adam Ottavino retired Martinez to end the eighth and Jonathan Holder finished up with a scoreless ninth. Weber allowed three runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out none and issued four walks.

Before the game, former left-hander CC Sabathia threw out the ceremonial first pitch and the Yankees honored numerous essential workers in the area for their work in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which struck New York in March. --Field Level Media

