Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis d'Arnaud's three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. d'Arnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo (1-1) into the gap in right-center field to clear the bases. Marcell Ozuna slid home just ahead of the relay to score the go-ahead run. d'Arnaud finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs in his first game against his former club.

The winning pitcher was Grant Dayton (1-0), who worked a scoreless eighth. Chris Martin pitched around two baserunners in the ninth and earned his first save. The Braves have won three straight and have taken three of four meetings against the Mets this season. New York lost its third game in a row.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. New York starter Rick Porcello was staked to an 8-2 lead, but he failed to retire a batter in the fifth before exiting. He was charged with four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Braves got two runs in the first on RBI singles by Matt Adams and d'Arnaud. New York tied the score in the fourth when J.D. Davis clubbed a two-run homer, his second.

The Mets batted around and put six runs on the board in the fifth. Robinson Cano started the inning with a solo homer, his first. After Newcomb yielded three singles to load the bases, reliever Jhoulys Chacin handed bases-loaded walks to Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto, then surrendered a two-run double to Yoenis Cespedes. Cano, who went 3-for-4, drove home the final run with a sharp single for an 8-2 edge. Atlanta scored three times in the fifth. An RBI double by Adams, a run-scoring single by d'Arnaud and Austin Riley's run-producing groundout cut the deficit to 8-5.

New York tacked on two in the sixth thanks to Amed Rosario's first homer and an RBI single from Davis. Atlanta's Dansby Swanson picked up an RBI on a double in the sixth and another on a single in the eighth to get the Braves to within three runs. Freddie Freeman's run-scoring walk in the eighth set up d'Arnaud's decisive hit.

