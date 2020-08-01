Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis d'Arnaud's three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. New York lost its third game in a row. Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 08:35 IST
Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis d'Arnaud's three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. d'Arnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo (1-1) into the gap in right-center field to clear the bases. Marcell Ozuna slid home just ahead of the relay to score the go-ahead run. d'Arnaud finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs in his first game against his former club.

The winning pitcher was Grant Dayton (1-0), who worked a scoreless eighth. Chris Martin pitched around two baserunners in the ninth and earned his first save. The Braves have won three straight and have taken three of four meetings against the Mets this season. New York lost its third game in a row.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. New York starter Rick Porcello was staked to an 8-2 lead, but he failed to retire a batter in the fifth before exiting. He was charged with four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Braves got two runs in the first on RBI singles by Matt Adams and d'Arnaud. New York tied the score in the fourth when J.D. Davis clubbed a two-run homer, his second.

The Mets batted around and put six runs on the board in the fifth. Robinson Cano started the inning with a solo homer, his first. After Newcomb yielded three singles to load the bases, reliever Jhoulys Chacin handed bases-loaded walks to Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto, then surrendered a two-run double to Yoenis Cespedes. Cano, who went 3-for-4, drove home the final run with a sharp single for an 8-2 edge. Atlanta scored three times in the fifth. An RBI double by Adams, a run-scoring single by d'Arnaud and Austin Riley's run-producing groundout cut the deficit to 8-5.

New York tacked on two in the sixth thanks to Amed Rosario's first homer and an RBI single from Davis. Atlanta's Dansby Swanson picked up an RBI on a double in the sixth and another on a single in the eighth to get the Braves to within three runs. Freddie Freeman's run-scoring walk in the eighth set up d'Arnaud's decisive hit.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'Baby's diapers are on the way': Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties and relishing every moment of it. On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him b...

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis dArnauds three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. dArnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo 1-1 into the gap in right-center ...

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three...

DeRozan helps Spurs pull away from Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points -- all but two in the second half -- and added 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs finished with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday in the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando in the two team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020