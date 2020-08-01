Sports News Roundup: Bieber sets two-game strikeout mark; New Zealand abuse complaints and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Bieber sets two-game strikeout mark

Shane Bieber pitched eight shutout innings and entered the major league record books with 13 more strikeouts as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Minnesota Twins 2-0 Thursday night at Minneapolis. Bieber, who set a franchise Opening Day record with 14 strikeouts over six shutout innings in a 2-0 victory against Kansas City on Friday, allowed just three singles. His 27 strikeouts in his first two starts of the season tied the modern era (since 1901) big-league record set by Karl Spooner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

Gymnastics: New Zealand latest to deal with abuse complaints - reports

Gymnastics New Zealand has launched "urgent enquiries" into allegations of systemic psychological and physical abuse of its athletes, media reports said, echoing similar complaints in other countries. Stuff Media and the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday that club and elite gymnasts had complained of being verbally abused, body-shamed or forced to train while injured.

NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team: Forbes

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked the world's most valuable sports team for a fifth consecutive year according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2020/07/31/the-worlds-most-valuable-sports-teams-2020/#5bbf3b2b3c74 on Friday that was dominated by National Football League clubs. The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at $5.5 billion, a 10% rise when compared to last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Lauber and Infantino have denied wrongdoing. NBA players protest racial injustice as league returns to action

NBA teams bowed their heads and knelt during the playing of the U.S. national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts on Thursday as the league returned for the first time since the coronavirus halted play in March with two thrilling games. Coaches and game officials joined players from the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in taking a knee to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the first games in 140 days.

Todd grabs halfway lead in Memphis, Fowler two back

Brendon Todd used a red-hot putter to claim sole ownership of the lead at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Friday, sitting two strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler after the second round. World number 51 Todd, who won two PGA Tour titles on consecutive starts last November, carded a bogey-free, five-under-par 65 at TPC Southwind for an 11-under halfway total.

Kang seizes lead in Ohio with flawless round as LPGA returns

A flawless, six-under-par round propelled Danielle Kang into a first-round lead at the LPGA's inaugural Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, heading into Saturday one stroke ahead of Jodi Ewart Shadoff. The 54-hole tournament at Inverness Club started on Friday in a fanless setting as the LPGA got back into action after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of play following the Women's Australia Open on Feb. 16.

NBA's return doubles typical regular-season audience, broadcaster TNT says

The NBA's return to regular-season play for the first time in four months averaged 3.4 million viewers for a close contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the league and AT&T Inc's TNT cable network said on Friday. The viewership for the Thursday game was more than double the average for a regular-season NBA telecast, the league and the network said in a joint statement. Superstar Lebron James made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left to secure the Lakers' 103-101 victory.

NFL: Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League (NFL) on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated https://www.si.com/nfl/2019/09/19/antonio-brown-accuser-text-messages in September that Brown fired her from a job at his home in 2017 after she rejected an "unwanted sexual advance" from him and said he later sent her intimidating text messages.

MLB warns players to get serious about safety or have season shut down: ESPN

Major League Baseball warned the MLB Players Association on Friday to get serious about COVID-19 safety protocols or risk having the season shut down, ESPN reported citing unnamed sources. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred delivered the stern message to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark after Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers became the latest to be postponed after two visiting players tested positive for coronavirus.