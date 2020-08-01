Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walker keys D-backs' late rally to down Dodgers

Hector Rondon (1-0) got his first win by recording an out in the top of the eighth, and Archie Bradley earned his second save. Before it all came apart for the Dodgers' bullpen, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and first as a Dodger, and threw out Arizona's Ketel Marte trying to stretch an extra base hit into a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:45 IST
Walker keys D-backs' late rally to down Dodgers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Christian Walker's two-out, bases-clearing double keyed the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Friday night, ending Arizona's two-game losing streak and stopping the Dodgers' three-game winning streak. Walker's big hit came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Dodgers leading 3-1. Blake Treinen (0-1) was charged with the four runs the D-backs scored in the inning (though none were earned)..

"For me, I felt there was a chip on my shoulder and I really wanted to come through for my team and fortunately it worked out," Walker said after the game. Arizona got an insurance run on David Peralta's single that drove in Walker. Hector Rondon (1-0) got his first win by recording an out in the top of the eighth, and Archie Bradley earned his second save.

Before it all came apart for the Dodgers' bullpen, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and first as a Dodger, and threw out Arizona's Ketel Marte trying to stretch an extra-base hit into a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Betts fired a strike from right field to third base on the fly for the play. Betts also got the Dodgers' first hit of the game when he led off the top of the fourth by yanking a home run inside the left-field foul pole off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. An inning later, Betts' single scored Edwin Rios for a 2-0 lead.

Betts' third hit, a two-out double in the ninth, put runners on second and third before Bradley got Cody Bellinger to pop out. Tony Gonsolin, roughed up in his major league debut by the Diamondbacks at Chase Field last season, pitched four scoreless innings Friday as the starter. He allowed just one hit with a strikeout and a walk.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager added a solo home run, his third in three nights, in the eighth inning. Gallen allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in six innings in his second no-decision.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

People in Srinagar offer Eid al-Adha namaz at homes following Covid-19 guidelines

As India is celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, people in Srinagar are avoiding to visit Mosques in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and they are offering prayers at their homes. Speaking to ANI, Ali Mohammad, a resident of Sr...

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this years pilgrimage and celebrations. The last days of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia coincided ...

'Beyond Good & Evil' movie in works at Netflix with Rob Letterman

Detective Pikachu helmer Rob Letterman is set to direct Netflixs upcoming adaptation of Ubisoft game Beyond Good Evil. The hybrid live-actionanimated feature is in early development phase at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporte...

New NTPC Director (Commercial) takes charge

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that Chandan Kumar Mondol has assumed charge as its Director Commercial from August 1. Mondol has been with NTPC for more than 35 years and has held several key leadership positions acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020