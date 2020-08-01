Padres rally past Rockies in wild game in Denver

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits each, and Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, and David Dahl had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

With two outs in the ninth and San Diego trailing 5-4, Tatis hit a solo homer off Wade Davis (0-1). Trent Grisham walked and stole second, and Davis intentionally walked Manny Machado. Pham hit a full-count pitch into the seats to left-center field to make it 8-5. Colorado nearly rallied in the bottom of the inning. Blackmon had an RBI single, and two walks by reliever Kirby Yates brought in another run and loaded the bases. However, Drew Pomeranz came on and got Chris Owings to fly out to end it.

Craig Stammen (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Pomeranz got his second save. The Rockies took a 2-0 lead on Blackmon's first homer of the season in the bottom of the first.

Cronenworth led off the sixth with a single, and one out later, Grisham walked. Machado followed with a bloop single to right, driving in a run. Story's error on a potential double-play ball allowed Grisham to score, and Machado went to third before scoring on a Jon Gray wild pitch.

Gray allowed three runs, two earned, in 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, walking one and striking out two. Colorado came back in the bottom of the inning. McMahon singled, and after a walk to Sam Hilliard, Matt Strahm relieved Garrett Richards. Matt Kemp hit the first pitch he saw for a two-run double.

Richards gave up four runs on eight hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. San Diego tied it in the seventh when Tatis singled to right to drive in Francisco Mejia from second. Story restored the lead for the Rockies with a solo homer, his third of the season, in the bottom of the inning.